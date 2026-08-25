(My Day Book Page 2023)

Today marks the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. What should be a happy occasion of commemoration sees the country continue its existential fight for survival. The Ukrainian state has now spent 12 of its 35 years of national independence at war with Russia (though some Ukrainians would surely make the case that in many ways the war between Moscow and Kyiv has been going on continuously since 1991).

In the meantime - this war of survival has necessitated that Ukraine recast itself into a modern state that combines the best of Athens and Sparta.

The military parade that took place in Kyiv today showcased Ukraine’s innovative new unmanned fighting vehicles and drones carriers.

Whatever his other (by now very well known) shortcomings, President Zelensky retained his particularly graceful sense of wartime stewardship. He executed his public duties as Commander in Chief with a seamless showing of humane sensitivity with martial resilience.

Which is essentially why the nation continues to support him- with the majority of Ukrainian citizens having the basic political common sense to reject calls for wartime elections made last week by Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The average Ukrainian has remarkable political instincts.

My friend Melinda posted this from the parade:

For whatever reason, this photograph that I took in Kyiv- last year on August 24th -has stayed with me above all the other heartrending scenes that we have all observed over the last four and a half years.

This hideous war will likely continue going on for a very long time.

This upcoming winter will be a very cold one and the Russians will redouble their efforts to destroy Ukrainian electrical infrastructure in order to freeze the population in their beds. The Russians are cranking out a lot more ballistic missiles than they used to and more and more of these are getting through Ukrainian air defenses.

Last night, I became involved in a surreal argument with my partner in various journalistic ventures about which Kyiv Hotel we should book for our upcoming trip. We compared them on the quality of their basement missile bunker accommodations. I proposed that we stay in the Central Radisson Blu if the better hotels would be booked. He countered that the bunker in that one would leave us buried alive if we did not get incinerated by the ballistic missile strike. I suppose my friend won that argument.

Professional Ukrainian wartime travel tip for readers: The Hyatt and Intercontinental will not be aimed at directly by Russian rocket forces as foreign diplomats stay there. I would not make that same calculation about the Fairmont.

Despite - and some have argued because of -the war, an independent and remarkable and vivacious Ukrainian culture continues to grow and change and flow.

I have spent the last decade covering the process of the emergence of this dynamic new European national culture. Here is a selection of my own favorite pieces that I have written on the emergence/revolution of Ukrainian culture over the last several years:

Cultural Roots of Ukraine’s Love of Stamp Collecting (2022) The Washington Examiner

The Landscape of Ukrainian Literature - (2022) Tablet Magazine

Ukrainian Art Scene Making Waves Across Europe/Atlantic - (2025) The Kyiv Post

The Making of Ukrainian Jewish Culture - (2023) The Jewish Quarterly

Odessa Orchestra Under Threat - (2016) The Atlantic Council

Polish Lessons for Ukrainian Reconstruction (2023) - The Critic

Suprematism and the Poetry of Ukraine (2026) - The Manifesto! Podcast