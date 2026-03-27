Page from my daybook.

Amoretti Ballerina Catherina II

II.

Unhappy bade reproach -

Where is this ravishing veneration?

Where are those verses of adoration?

bid the task of preempting

all those other men

who wrote atrocious poems…

Fairly warned

against debased and tired syntax

craftily recalling

“Цель творчества — самоотдача”

My discontented

contumelious phrasing ——

d’un pleur involontaire made apparent

— but sweetly not too late -

my largiloquent foot

in mouth renunciation

meant nothing

salved even less.