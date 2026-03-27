A Poem.
Page from my daybook.
Amoretti Ballerina Catherina II
II.
Unhappy bade reproach -
Where is this ravishing veneration?
Where are those verses of adoration?
bid the task of preempting
all those other men
who wrote atrocious poems…
Fairly warned
against debased and tired syntax
craftily recalling
“Цель творчества — самоотдача”
My discontented
contumelious phrasing ——
d’un pleur involontaire made apparent
— but sweetly not too late -
my largiloquent foot
in mouth renunciation
meant nothing
salved even less.