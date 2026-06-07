A Poem.
My painted collage drawing of Chania, Crete.
This poem was published yesterday in Spectra Poets Magazine.
Cadenza for my debased WASP Bushwick bartender
for K.
My libertine lover
came on the Mayflower
clutching
a volume of Lord Rochester
right, against her muscled thigh
Cadenza for my debased WASP
Bushwick bartender
my bunched and purloined plot
against America
“her hand, her foot, her very look's a cunt”
encrusting my lyric filth
against her adulation
that
old time
ost jude
off the boat
fantasia
cadenza for my debased WASP
Bushwick bartender
smeared over
her pearlescent breasts
and comic grace
“you’re no coward…
but a militant comedian”
she swooned me
I implored her to accept
an offer regal restitution
for the litigious sins
of her vulgar Yid landlord
dinner
drinks
schlong
that
old time
ost jude
off the boat
fantasia
“I am reading Farewell to Arms”
she tells me
“so we will fuck
at least once more”
I write her this at war
frayed baroque carpeting
of the Odessa hotel bunker
quaking trembling
shuddering
that
old time
ost jude
off the boat
fantasia
swaying chandelier
quivering with carnal violation
the Russian Kamikaze drones
less fierce
than her caresses