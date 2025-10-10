The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Robert McTague
Oct 16, 2025

Thank you Vlad for this pithy, useful write-up. I only learned of Krasznahorkai last year, and have decided to read his works in order, as you mentioned at the end of your piece.

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