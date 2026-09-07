(My Daybook Pages from Milan at Anselm Kiefer Alchemists exhibition at the Palazzo Reale)

It was a very brief layover in Milan.

Without delving into tedious details, the return trip to New York City from Central Asia had been horrific; enervated and exhausted, I had not slept in three nights.

Whatever security services had stolen my passport in Bishkek (“you got lazy with your tradecraft bro” at least half my friends reprimanded me).

Flamboyant behavior often bears high costs. Having fun is often very expensive.

I was forced to procure an emergency Purple American Passport from the very efficient and kind professionals at the American Embassy in the Kyrgyz Capital. On the layover in Dubai, it was (not so politely) explained to me that UAE does not allow in Emergency Passport holders.

My insistent argument that “I am an American!!!” had no effect on security. Finally the irate and arrogant border guards demanded to know why I kept repeating that I was an American. We know your nationality! he spat at me…. “Because as an American taxpayer” I riposted” “and I pay for the Patriot missiles that protect this airport from Iranian missiles!”

I do adore winning an argument and the haughty Arab border guard did shut up - but my iron clad argument failed to defeat UAE border policies. I was forced to endure a day at the Dubai airport. Forced to miss my meetings and wait for the 4 am flight to Italy.

(Anselm Kiefer Alchemists exhibition at the Palazzo Reale - my photo)

Thus… I was near physical collapse upon arriving in Milan.

Naturally, dear readers, I could not countenance myself, so I dashed madly from the airport into Milan’s city center in order to catch a brief glimpse of the Anselm Kiefer Alchemists exhibition at the Palazzo Reale.

I am an obsessive Kiefer completist, and the week and a half of extreme jet lag that I would countenance for my fetish was (almost) worth it. I imagine this is what a medieval pilgrim felt like upon arriving in Jerusalem after six months on the road.

Though Kiefer's most recent NYC exhibition Seal My Ears Shut and I Shall Hear You Still at Gagosian has now closed, you have three more weeks to see the Italian exhibition dear reader!

The Women Alchemists is a monumental and theatrical Opera set decoration of an exhibition (with the Opera being European history).

The Palazzo’s main dance hall—the Sala delle Cariatidi—was badly damaged by Allied bombing at the conclusion of the war’s Italian campaign. It contains forty severely damaged caryatid columns, their angelic (feminine) faces smashed, brutalized and effaced by the maelstrom that had engulfed the room. The exhibition is a bravado work erected on a massive scale and fashioned with industrial precision by Kiefer’s massive workshop.

More than three dozen paintings -sixteen feet tall and ten feet across -are flecked with gold leaf and fold out like screens. They are dedicated to women practitioners of the alchemical dark arts that were practiced in the run-up to the Scientific Revolution. Like Kiefer, these women alchemists played with arcane dark and light powers. The works insist that they too were artists. Like the broken caryatid’s who hover over them, some were killed by fire- burned at the stake.

Kiefer is master of creating spectacular and grand meditations on history, memory and aesthetics.

He employs hundreds of assistants to help him reach his monumental visions.

The scale and context of the these new works will be familiar to anyone who got a chance to see the Kiefer’s Venetian show in the Doge’s Palace a few years back.

Kiefer’s fine-tuned melding of the Germano-Austrian strain of brutalist expressionism with the mutilated Italian delicacy of the ballroom is deeply compelling. In her Financial Times essay on the exhibition, art critic Jackie Wullschläger aptly refers to Kiefer as a “potent, violent interloper in the exquisitely proportioned hall.”

She continues:

“In Napoleon’s time, the classical Sala delle Cariatidi was Europe’s largest, most elaborate ballroom, dripping chandeliers. In 1943, British bombs devastated it. Left open to the elements for years afterwards, the Hall was never fully restored, and has survived as a mix of ruin and grandeur: an emblem of suffering, resilience and memory. When I push through the throng around the Duomo — Milan is awash with visitors for the Winter Olympics — and cross the square to enter this fascinating, silent, elegiac room, I am welcomed by 80-year-old Anselm Kiefer. Dressed all in black, lean, agile, eagle-eyed, he is zigzagging between dozens of monumental, freestanding golden depictions of Renaissance women emerging from a churning darkness. They too are multiplied in the mirrors, and also gaze on the solemn caryatids. These figures comprise Le Alchimiste (The Women Alchemists), a stunning exhibition that is the highlight of Milan’s Olympics cultural showcase, a majestic setting still marked by the scars of the 1943 bombing.” Wullschläger wrote in FT.

Incidentally- after seeing the Monet Venice painting exhibition in both of its Brooklyn and San Francisco iteration, I began reading her newly published Monet biography.

In order to achieve the properly mystical state of aesthetic appreciation- I got sloshed on Aperol Spritzes at the Cafe Milano before entering the exhibtion.

I arranged a [painted over] collage of the paintings in my daybook.

The American Artist and alchemy fanatic Ann McCoy also wrote a compelling account of the exhibit in her Brooklyn Rail column:

“If there is a fly in the ointment it is Kiefer’s poorly drawn portraits, some of whom resemble suspended winged bats. The awkward modeling is too brute to portray these mostly gentle women. Figure-drawing is not the artist’s forte, and he is more successful when he uses appliqued nightgowns and collaged photographs as female representations. Still, this exhibition represents a great achievement. As a fifty-year student of alchemy, I was not familiar with many of these women. They often labored in obscurity, using male pseudonyms, only to see their contributions erased for history. Kiefer is to be applauded for bringing them out of obscurity. The world view they represent presents us with a path forward, linking earth to heaven, the natural world to the body, and the microcosm to the macrocosm. This is the time to reincarnate spirit into matter, rediscover feminine achievements, and revive women’s mysteries.”

The visit was certainly an obsessive and spiritual journey for me.

An erotic poem from my forthcoming volume:

Lord Byron’s Great Grand Daughter

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My encounter with a loud English lass - Lord Byron’s bastard issue BRASSY/ BUXOM / CRASS your thorned English Rose blonde tress-age flowering wolf grey eyed and plump Junoesque bosom of lilac flesh not heaving exactly but a chthonic protruding——- primed for abasement DRESS / ADDRESS / UNDRESS all inroads pleading for provenance a shabby London party perfumed by tacky desperation creamed on her linen dress proclaiming declamations of noblesse covering for advances of blunt force ferment and opulent filth grew from Lord Byron’s bastard seed! Bacchus! Where was the good stuff? having imbibed too meagerly to accept indelicate offers pedigreed favors from a squalid canonical source What history started STUTTERED/ SUTTURED/ SLUTTED broken porcelain vessel unviolated fastidious rebuffing such [insinuations] grubby favors O Byron! slipped the scrimmage field fled, gazed on her slipping into the lav - with a boorish and truculent Indian observing my decline sprang and wooed set upon pawing her plump waist

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While I considered folly and romance covetous shrieks - confronting contemptible failure - simple lack of coital gallantry

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On what other night what fool? might [with false restraint] forego the chance to bend Lord Byron’s blood and seed across the London bathroom sink?