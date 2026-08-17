(My daybook page from Minsk in August 2020).

Last week marked the sixth anniversary of the Belarusian people rising up against strongman Alexander Lukashenko after he stole the August 9th, 2020 presidential election. The attempt to overthrow the folksy Soviet hick styled and Russian-backed dictator was a heroic and beautiful failure. Lukashenko’s brutal and totally venal regime remains a lumbering Soviet relic. He had rigged the vote against the mostly female candidates who were permitted to stand in the election after the male opposition figures who were deemed an authentic threat were preemptively disqualified, jailed, or exiled abroad. When it became clear that the opposition had almost certainly triumphed, the population took to the streets of every city and town in the country. The regime initiated a wave of utterly savage repression against the ensuing peaceful protests. I spent a frenzied month in Minsk reporting on the revolution for Tablet, The Critic, Atlantic Council and Foreign Policy Magazine.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the wife of an imprisoned political activist, unexpectedly garnered much of the vote; she was thrust into history and is now widely recognized as the head of the government-in-exile. A year later, I would interview her in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on the very weekend Belarus became a state of air pirates, forcing down a Ryanair flight as it traversed Belarusian airspace ( in order to kidnap a dissident journalist who was flying to Lithuania from Athens).

I was living in Paris at the time. On the evening after the mass demonstrations had broken out on August 9th, I called my friend Bernard-Henri Lévy and convinced him that this was indeed a real revolution- and that we needed to be there. BHL agreed to meet me at Charles de Gaulle Airport, bringing along a camera crew and his steadfast travel companion and best friend, Gilles Hertzog.

However, right at the moment that we prepared to board the Minsk-bound flight, the representatives at the Belavia Airlines check-in desk surprised us by informing us that my French philosopher friend was in fact listed on the Belarusian state sanctions list. Thus, he would not be allowed to board. “So… what did your friend do exactly to deserve being banished from Belarus?” the stolid, middle-aged Belavia manager asked me with fiercely narrowed eyes.

I did not want to leave Bernard behind. So, I began dialing the Ukrainian Embassy in Paris in order to try my luck with the Ukrainian military attaché, hoping that he might phone his counterpart at the Belarus Embassy and somehow clarify the situation. This, after all, was in the days before Belarus had joined Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Minsk and Kyiv diplomatic legations in Paris were still on speaking terms. My valiant efforts to get Bernard into the revolution with me all came for naught. Bernard told me and the rest of his friends to get on the plane without him. We would not likely get another chance to enter if events developed. Undeterred, my then (Ukrainian) wife and I arranged for BHL to interview Tsikhanouskaya for the Wall Street Journal, and as we boarded the flight to Minsk, he caught the next flight to Lithuania in order to see her. Tsikhanouskaya would later inform me that it was her first major interview as the de facto head of the opposition and that she had been terrified to meet a world-historical personality like Bernard.

At passport control in Minsk, the incoming international journalists and diplomats were being turned away at the border. I was forced to dissemble, claiming that we were a French camera crew devoted to finding the graves of my relatives killed by the Nazis in Babruysk (this indeed happened) and that my comrade Gilles wanted to see where his grandfather, a co-founder of the French Communist Party, had met with Lenin (surreally enough this also happened).

I somehow succeeded in charming and bluffing our way into Minsk.

Within a week it became obvious to me that that the uprising would fail - the Belarusians were simply too passive too fight the forces of repression arrayed against them. The massive rallies were brave, peaceful, and photogenic but the lack of capacity for force, lack of backing from the trade unions of a general strike and the implicit threat of Moscow sending in the tanks and paratroopers to save Lukashenko would ensure that the regime survived. On August 22, 2020 my article “The Belarus revolution may be too velvet to succeed” for the Atlantic Council predicated inevitable failure of the uprising: “The protesters are generally very sweet, polite, and peaceful….. For better or worse, there is a marked absence of the rough and stalwart young men capable of making liberals uncomfortable or leading the resistance if and when the authoritarian state decides to deploy force”

I concluded that while “a solid national majority, perhaps even a super-majority, appears to want a transition to liberal democracy, but the resistance of the Lukashenka regime is strengthening by the day. With Russia now seemingly standing firmly behind Lukashenka, photogenic rallies and patchy strike action will not be enough to bring about historic change.”

This is the video that I shot out of the window of my hotel room of the million man strong march that week -as the protestors marched on the Presidential Palace (and refused/failed to storm it!)

I kept the curtains wide open and kept my hands held high so that the OMON snipers who were stationed on the roof of parliament would not have an excuse to take me out…

I fell deeply in love with Minsk and the people that I met in Belarus.

I really can’t wait to go back to see the country after it transitions to something better.

The protestors were utterly heroic- very often the women - who courageously faced down the riot police.

(Punk rock democracy princess protestor holding up a sign urging Lukashenko to “уступи место женщине / give up your seat to a woman”.)

The hilarious, ridiculous and intrepid story of how the American State Department and Atlantic Council and U.S. intel services got me out of the country as the revolution was quashed and I was being harassed by the Belarus KGB is best left for another occasion.

Still, I have no doubt that in the medium term, the regime in Minsk will collapse and the lovely and decent and charming people of Belarus will have freedom. More likely than not, it will be the Ukrainian army that brings them their freedom.

Žyvie Biełaruś!

I have just published this very long and very textured interview in the Tel Aviv Review of Books- on the relationship between the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel wars as well as European and American attitudes to both, and broader Israel-Ukraine relations. Much of what we discussed with the TARB’s (exceedingly lovely!) Olga Kirschbaum-Shirazki will be known to area experts, but I think that the material is rich and complex enough that anyone interested in the two files will learn something from our discussion.

The Ukrainian and Israeli files have long been intertwined in ways that were obvious to area experts but are only now becoming intelligible to the broader public. Anyone who is now complaining about the “melding of the two wars” simply does not understand that it was always two fronts of the same war….

https://www.tarb.co.il/europe-and-a-tale-of-two-wars/

Finally-

I wanted to share this video of the Black Sea Security Forum at the end of May in Odessa…. I moderated a panel on the future of tech, AI and war along with the Ukrainian Minister of Digitalization and my friend Max Novendstern ( Founder & CEO of Mana)…

This turned out to be a really interesting discussion on the future of AI and the need for an indigenous Ukrainian AI and LLM.

Highly recommended:

From the archives: Me and Max in Odessa in collage form: