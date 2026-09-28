(My Daybook Page -Sept 22, 2026 - Razom for Ukraine “Bring the kids back” teddy bear art instillation- my collage over the protest flyer).

Now, I may be biased dear readers, but do hear me out!…

I consider the Ukrainian Museum in the East Village to be a MOST lovely and exquisitely important New York cultural institution.

Well, I suppose my opinion is not that surprising.

Almost a year ago, the museum appointed my friend Elena Siyanko as its new Director. Siyanko has brought flair, energy, elegance and erudition to the role - and the Museum has bloomed with revitalized energy.

The quality of the programming has improved a great deal and a host of new projects are in the works. The museum has competing mandates in bringing modern Ukrainian culture to New York City while also continuing to serve up more traditional cultural offerings to the American-born Ukrainian diaspora whose artistic tastes skew somewhat more conservative.

The East Village institution is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with multiple new exhibitions and events. I highly recommend joining us for some of these… As well as the fundraising gala to be held on November 8th. That promises to be a rollicking time.

The main exhibition currently up is “A Living Canvas: The Ukrainian Museum at 50” - a feisty, colorful and dazzling curation of the Museum’s holdings across artistic styles and epochs.

The museum is also currently hosting the first North American museum exhibition of the Ukrainian artist Zhanna Kadyrova. Which is a great choice - even if it is not a full on retrospective of her work that New York badly needs!

Zhanna Kadyrova’s celebrated Palianytsia series is composed of rounded river stones sourced in the Carpathian Mountains. Kadyrova has carved them to resemble the eponymous bread loaves.

The table of stone sculptures can be seen from the vitrine of the museum.

The entrance to the Museum has also been recently redone with a fetching stain glass like collage of the works it owns. Here is Director Siyanko telling me about the new additions:

Speaking of truly excellent recent cultural appointments - the (often) benighted PEN America announced that Phil Klay, novelist, essayist, and professor of literature and creative writing, will serve as its next president and chair of the Board of Trustees. This is remarkably good news, and I could not be more delighted. I honestly would not have thought that PEN America was salvageable after a decade of divisive (and truly disappointing) scandals. Klay is a deeply compelling choice for the position. In fact I am deeply surprised that something this positive could even happen. When I congratulated him, I texted Klay that I would even finally join the organization (I previously refused to do so)!

Klay co-hosts the excellent Manifesto! podcast with my old pal and Tablet colleague Jacob Siegel.

For those who may have missed it - I was on the podcast earlier this year in order to discuss Ukrainian poetry and Malevich…..

https://manifesto.fireside.fm/88

Congratulations to Phil!

Perhaps freedom of speech and thought in America will live on to fight another day!

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The debased annual circus that is the United Nations General Assembly has rolled into my hometown.

As ever, much of what transpired was preening, self-congratulatory and grotesque and ridiculous and nasty beyond belief. The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif crowed comically about Pakistan’s “great sacrifice” in protecting London and New York City from terrorist attacks(!)

One need not be an Indian diplomat to find that sentiment hilarious - (I am not an Indian) - but the Indians took the opportunity to initiate a diplomatic brawl.

Other acts of trolling were much less amusing however.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov triumphantly presented the UN’s Secretary-General, António Guterres, with the Russian propaganda report “falsification of events in Bucha” - that is, denying Russian culpability for the war crimes that were committed by Russian troops during the first days of the full-scale invasion.

In related UN street fighting news: my man Zelensky was ambushed in the middle of the New York City by Russian journalists. They demanded to known when he intended to fly to Moscow for direct negotiations.

Zelensky flippantly informed the Russians that he would be flying into Moscow on a missile!

Zelensky also met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa (for the second time) at the sidelines of the gathering. Once again, I was struck by how much the two men resemble cousins. Which of course they are.

In Middle Eastern-Ukrainian news - the Ukrainian Africacorps now seems to be operating in Libya!

Along with all the antecedent tomfoolery and schmoozing, I dutifully attended some of the General Assembly week events and parties and conferences. However, the most memorable and touching event of the week was decidedly non-official and took place outside of Manhattan.

(My daybook page -September 22, 2026 -New York, Long Island City -Razom for Ukraine art instillation)

The good and noble people over at the American Coalition for Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine have created a deeply affecting mobile art installation composed of 20,000 teddy bears.

Each bear attached to the chain-link fence symbolizes a single Ukrainian child abducted by the Russian army- though the actual number of stolen Ukrainian children is almost certainly much, much, much greater. The true scale of the kidnapping of Ukrainian children is likely harrowing compared to what we currently know.

It is simply very hard to catalogue the full scale of horrors taking place in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The installation is composed of 15 interconnected panels and took three days to be assembled by volunteers.

The Razom fence had first been installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this April - it was unveiled this past week in NYC, along the Long Island City waterfront. That is in full view of the United Nations building. Even as the Presidents, Diplomats and assorted hangers across the river likely took little notice.

Behind the fence, US Coast Guard attack boats with heavy machine guns mounted on their decks, patrolled the waters of the river beneath the installation. Men and women out for their afternoon walk explained the bears to their young children.

(Razom’s Nastya Rab, Canadian activist Ivanka Stolkowsky, Meghan Mobbs and yours truly at the rally).

The indomitable Meghan Mobbs delivered impassioned remarks at the ceremony and rally. Mobbs is the daughter of General Kellogg - Trump’s previous Ukraine envoy. She is a pivotal and powerful ally of Ukraine. She stridently denounced the United Nations as an out-of-date Cold War relic in which powers such as Russia and China- who are by any standards the most serious mass human-rights violators of our time- continue to wield veto powers inside the outmoded institution. Over the last few years, the Ukrainians have had to learn hard lessons about the character of the UN- the hard way- that the Jews and Persians have known for decades.

Mobbs has been denouncing the UN for what it manifestly is- a cold war relic institution that is no longer for purpose. The speech was pitch-perfect and every word needs to be listened to… but here is her conclusion:

“The evidence has been collected, the reports have been written, the resolutions have been passed, the speeches have been given, and the children are still gone. So today I say, spare me another resolution! Spare me another carefully worded statement of grave concern. Spare me another week in New York where dictators and diplomats clog the streets, give speeches about international law, congratulate one another at cocktail parties, and then go home, while Ukrainian parents go another night without their children. And what exactly is the United Nations for? If you can document the theft of children but cannot compel their return, if you can identify crimes against humanity but cannot impose consequence, if the aggressor can violate the UN Charter, steal another nation’s children, attempt to erase their identity, and then take its seat on the Security Council, then perhaps the problem is not that the United Nations needs another resolution. Perhaps the problem is that the United Nations has become very good at documenting evil and remarkably useless at stopping it. And history will not judge this institution by the eloquence of its resolutions. History will ask a much simpler question: You knew children were being stolen- what did you do about it?

These children are not statistics -they’re not diplomatic leverage, they’re not negotiating chips, and they sure as hell are not Russian citizens. They are Ukrainian children, stolen from their parents, their history, and their homes. Russia knows it, the United Nations knows it, and knowing without acting is not an excuse. ——-it is an indictment of the entire body.

These stolen children…. We must bring them home.”