The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jul 9, 2025

Vlad, I liked this very much, but 'm not sure I'd use the word "garrulous" to describe Dix ... I'd use it to describe you, though!

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1 reply by Vladislav Davidzon
Larissa Babij's avatar
Larissa Babij
Jul 12, 2025

You have quite a talent for writing about art, Vlad! This was a treat to read.

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1 reply by Vladislav Davidzon
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