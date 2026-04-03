(Calligraphic Ink painting from my daybook - Japanese postcard I purchased in the old Japanese capital of Nara in my early twenties cover with ink stamps and wash…)

New York City -

I attended the opening night of downtown wunderkind playwright Matthew Gasda’s “The Last Days of Downtown” last week. My Tablet Magazine colleague and comrade in arms David Mikics invited me along …. Mikics is a fantastic literary critic and writer -doubtless one of America’s best working critics…

During the intermission, when Mikics’ wife was out of hearing range -I inquired of the critic if his wife hated me.

“She does not hate you…”

“Does she like me?”

“I would not go that far…” he riposted sagely.

I informed him that I have many male friends whose wives do not love me…

“I see you understand,” responded the author of the best biography of Stanley Kubrick of the last twenty years.

The Gasda play is very much an acquired taste- an amusing, smart, self-referential, and elegant disquisition on the annoying, smart, amusing downtown world. After the play some young viewers asked me with the earnestness of youth - “Is it ok to enjoy how knowing it is in making fun of us?”

Everyone insists that Dimes Square did not produce any great art…

The culture may be debased and is indeed often very insufferable -

Yet- Gasda really is quite talented.

At the end of the play’s second act, one of the actors quipped about “Suzy Weiss of the Free Press not even having written about this yet.” At which point I noticed that Suzy was sitting in the row diagonal from me.

Suzy promptly blew me an air kiss...

During the intermission, she told me that I looked great (having lost the weight that I had put on drinking during the war).

I assured her that I was not “on the O!”-it was merely the effect of having a beautiful young ballerina in my life keeping me on my tippy-toes.

If the phrases “meet me at Clandestino” or “we are only going down to the new Sov House for anthropological reasons” have ever come out of your mouth—the play was written for you, dearest reader.

Alexander Kluge- novelist, theorist, public intellectual, poet and titan of the 1960’s New German Cinema movement died last Wednesday in Munich.

He died at the age of 94.

My old film festival circuit pal A.J. Goldmann (he is a very brilliant and penetrating art/ film critic in his own right) has penned Kluge’s NYTimes obit:

“In a career that spanned seven decades and encompassed films, books, television productions and art installations, Mr. Kluge attempted to distill the entire intellectual, literary and artistic history of modern Germany, including the trauma and often-suppressed guilt of the postwar period.”

I first read Kluge at University.

I was plowing through the avant-garde cannon at a manic clip- and his work ravished my mind dear reader!

He put out these books of masterful, intense and odd short stories that struck one at the exact right moment in time. He also wrote “theory” - and this was around 2006-08 as everyone was nattering on about the “death of the death of theory”…

That was the time of Terry Eagleton and numerous other literary critics publishing books with titled such as “After theory”.

Recently - Kluge collaborated on a book on Venice and poetry with the American novelist Ben Lerner… Their literary dialogue was published as "The Snows of Venice". It was illustrated by Gerhard Richter's 1970s Venice photographs. What’s not to love?

Another day-book page from my archives—this is my review of the book Whistler: A Life for Art’s Sake by Daniel E. Sutherland for The Art Newspaper a decade ago….

The piece is not online for whatever reason on their website.

The volume, Whistler: A Life for Art’s Sake, was a major biography that was innovative in its usage of the artist’s private correspondence.

Also -reading it I learned that Whistler ran guns in South America!

Who amongst us, dear readers? Who amongst us?

Front page of my 2026 planner with the Ex Libris of Percival Goodman that I convinced the Librarian at Avery Library at Columbia to give me!