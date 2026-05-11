My expressionist day book page portrait of my friend - American art critic and poet Barry Schwabsky.

Kazimir Malevich was a Polish gentleman from Kyiv - and when the Boryspil international airport reopens after the war- it may very well be renamed in his honor.

Malevich is currently being reclaimed by Ukrainians from the Russian canon -just one of many Ukrainian and proto- Ukrainian artists being recovered from the utterly sordid clutches of Russian imperial art-historical appropriation. The New York Times ran a serviceable piece on this aspect of the [culture] war in December.

Last week the swaggering Jacob Siegel and Phil Klay had me on their amazing Manifesto! podcast to discuss Malevich’s The Manifesto of Suprematism as well as the poetry of Serhiy Zhadan. We discussed the context of his work and life and writings within the revolutionary times that produced him. As well as the process of artistic canon construction in the middle of a war. It was a great conversation and I was thrilled with the chance to go on one of my absolute favorite podcasts.

Siegel, a long time colleague of mine at Tablet Magazine, has also just published “The Information State” his new book on America Big Tech and the “disinformation” industry. The supposition that a steady stream of “unregulated misinformation” was fueling domestic extremism remains convincing in many quarters. I have not yet read the book- but having followed Jacob’s work on this issue for years- no doubt that it is an excellent contribution.

My brilliant and vivacious art critic friend Barry Schwabsky has unearthed a charming little discovery…..

It is a reader’s recommendation on whether to publish George Perec’s Life a User’s Manuel… the Italian poet, critic essayist and Marxist intellectual Franco Fortini .

I just came across this little text and got such a kick out of it: Franco Fortini’s reader’s report to Einaudi editore on Georges Perec’s La Vie mode d’emploi (Life, A User’s Manual): “È straordinario nel senso di un ordinario sistematico ed è vuoto nel senso di un pieno assoluto e irrespirabile. È il sogno supremo di essere più intelligente del compagno di banco. Divertente, e spiritoso nei particolari. Iettatorio come un quadro di Magritte; noiosissimo nell’insieme. Perfettamente kitsch come il suo titolo. Contributo alla creazione di sottoletteratura. Con tutto questo, il mio parere è SI.” --or as Google translates it: “It’s extraordinary in the sense of a systematic ordinary, and it’s empty in the sense of an absolute, unbreathable fullness. It’s the ultimate dream of being smarter than your classmate. Fun, and witty in its details. As jinxed as a Magritte painting; extremely boring overall. Perfectly kitsch, like its title. A contribution to the creation of subliterature. All things considered, my opinion is YES.” (Einaudi did not publish the book.) Incidentally, I found the quote here: https://www.doppiozero.com/fortini-il-libro-e-brutto-pubblichiamolo What do you think?

Barry wants to know what we think.

Life: A User's Manual was Perec’s masterpiece- a novel erected on a square. It follows the ordinary intertwined lives of the residents of an ordinary Parisian apartment block.

It is a mathematical puzzle as well as an imaginative act of literature.

For what it’s worth, I do think Fortini’s advice an affirmative and intense "yes" on publication- was obviously the correct call. Yet, to judge the construction of one of the grandest buildings in all of literature as both “extremely boring” and “pitch-perfect kitch” was an act of philistinism. The most generous defense of Fortini that I can muster is that perhaps he and his generation of critics had yet to assimilate the innovations of the OULIPIANs (Ouvroir de littérature potentielle)…

Many readers do find the mathematical wordplay, perorations, and symmetrical structures of much Oulipian output to be trying. Many of these experiments failed to produce actual literature- which certainly cannot - will not be said of Perec’s constructions and confections. At least not on my watch!

Here are a few pieces that I wrote about Perec in Paris during my abhorrently misspent mid twenties:

“The Oulipo (Ouvroir de Littérature Potentielle), a workshop, movement and a taxonomic method, sprang up in the early 1960s with the intention of fusing the crystalline purity of mathematics with the formal constraints of literary play — puzzles crafted out of literary texts that sprung up from puzzles. The movement tinkered fruitfully and often pointlessly, with genres ranging from murder mysteries to crossword puzzles and palindromes. It counted Raymond Queneau, Italo Calvino and Jacques Roubaud among its savviest practitioners.”

Interpreting the Holocaust Dreams of Literary Puzzle Master Georges Perec

How To Ask for a Raise, Over and Over Again

Is Vladislav Davidzon a bad Jew?

You, dear reader, may not have pondered that question.

However others certainly have!

Emily Tamkin’s Bad Jews: A History of American Jewish Politics and Identities attempts to answer that critical question definitely. I picked up a copy of her book in New York City this week - Tamkin quoted me ranting about the conformist striving tendencies of American Jews as well as my own failed assimilation process for two whole pages in the book’s chapter on refugee Jews…

“I’ve had and squandered opportunities that other people could have only dreamed of”…..