The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Triston's avatar
Triston
3d

The poseur picaro was self-satisfied. How easy, he mused, was it to impress this nubile Kyrgyz artist with tales of New York, Paris and Odesa. She was purring and turning in her seat like a cat in heat. He declared he would make her a great artist, promising introductions to artists, poets, philosophers…Baltic ex-presidents and other intellectual aiders and abettors. From his bag he pulled out a black address book and journals as tangible props in his performance. How vulgar it would be to merely scroll through a list of contacts or notes on a mobile phone?

Bishkek was so provincial. Plucking hearts was as easy as picking wild Arslanbob apples in Autumn. An apple in Kyrgyz is called ‘alma’. In the words of Pablo Neruda and Carlos Drummond de Andrade, ‘alma’ is the soul… How easy...

"Fácil é dar um beijo.

Difícil é entregar a alma. Sinceramente, por inteiro.

Fácil é sair com várias pessoas ao longo da vida.

Difícil é entender que pouquíssimas delas vão te aceitar como você é e te fazer feliz por inteiro.

Fácil é ocupar um lugar na caderneta telefônica.

Difícil é ocupar o coração de alguém. Saber que se é realmente amado.

Fácil é sonhar todas as noites.

Difícil é lutar por um sonho…

Eterno é tudo aquilo que dura uma fração de segundo, mas com tamanha

intensidade, que se eterniza, e nenhuma força jamais o resgata."

Carlos Drummond de Andrade

Suddenly a silhouette appears of an Ak-Kalpak atop a broad figure in the doorway. The Manaschi had returned filled with the wrath of the epic poems he recites. He steals the fair artist and gallops towards the mountains. He keeps her hostage on the shores of Lake Issyk-kul until she succumbs to tradition….

Back in Paris he shows his journal to a friend and sighs 'ala kachuu’. His friend replies ‘Bless you’.

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B. C. Taylor's avatar
B. C. Taylor
3d

You're a man out-of-time.

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