My daybook for 2025-26

This week, I paid a brief visit to the home of my wealthy relations in Washington D.C. crashing with them while meeting with various sources and contacts in the Trump administration.

I adore them and they adore me and their unremitting generosity and patience toward me includes their graciously agreeing to house my ten-thousand volume library in their sprawling suburban McMansion as I peripatetically wander the world in pursuit of dopamine, beauty, glory and personal entanglements with history.

My aunt - a Japanese style minimalist declutterer - stood with me in front of the piano in the wood-paneled library, which, overstuffed with my books, lent the room a completely different atmosphere from the rest of the house.

As usual during my visit, my aunt gingerly inquired if perhaps I wanted to get rid of some of the older volumes. Thirty- five years after arriving in America, she was finally getting around to discarding the superfluous volumes of her own library - the complete Russian sets of Jack London, Thackeray, and Dostoevsky that she had transported from the Soviet Union to the New World. Who would read these again?

A photo of part of my library

That my parents’ generation touchingly filled their suitcases on emigration with Soviet books is testament to both the horrors of Soviet life and to the middle class culture of the mind that they had developed in place of organized religion.

My aunt and I got into a friendly debate over the provenance and meaning of the books -what they could possibly mean crammed onto groaning shelves in an otherwise sparsely appointed American McMansion (“This house is the size of a Walmart!” as one girlfriend who stayed the night once quipped).

Yes, my aunt agreed with me- some of the volumes might indeed represent personal mementos (maybe we could toss the others?)

Talismanic tokens of a particular time and interest.

Mementos of a particular age and life stage.

One need not necessarily have to touch those books ever again in order to devote care to them -or to honor the singular moment of development that they had once represented in life.

To prove my point, I pulled from the shelf my battered 2011 review copy of Parallel Stories, the 1,150-page masterpiece by the prototypical Hungarian-Jewish postmodernist genius Péter Nádas. FSG had published the three part novel, which he had written over the course of almost twenty years - in a single mammoth brick of an edition in 2011. It was a signal literary event of that autumn and I reviewed the book in The Forward as a fledgling young literary pup in his early twenties. I told her about Nádas and the brief craze for his writing that had overtaken the New York of my youth that autumn. A different time.

My aunt agreed that I should hold on to the beat up volume.

At the exact moment that we were discussing the behemoth Parallel Stories, a sprawling and surrealistic and erotic parable of twentieth century Communism, Nádas was shuffling off this mortal coil in the tiny Hungarian village of Gombosszeg (approximate population of 50- Nádas was known to be a literary recluse).

My aunt and I were holding the book and discussing it at the precise instant he was passing.

It was an unexplainable, unheimlich, intertextual serendipity of history and literary fate entirely out of Nádas's own novels. Nádas would have really liked that moment—akin to one of the surrealistic, humane, and improbable set pieces that propelled the narratives of his books. I also think he would have liked my aunt, a graduate of the Marxism andLeninism MA Program in the Philosophy Department at Moscow State University (MGU) who is now a moderate suburban Republican—even if he might likely have been baffled and charmed by the manner in which his books had found their way to the shelves of a post-Soviet émigré McMansion in the Washington D.C. suburbs.

Parallel Stories is a ravishing and recondite work. As I wrote in my youthful review:

“The “Parallel” stories float, slide and sidestep each other. They clasp and release just as lightly, and they leave most things unresolved, floating away in mists of intimation. The body of an elderly gentleman dead of a heart attack, found on a Berlin park bench at the beginning of the novel, is never identified, though we have an idea who it is by the end of the book. This seriality propels him into what Hungarian critic Gábor Csordás styles “corporeal synecdoche writing” when describing Nádas’s method of providing a “staggering multiplicity of essentially independent stories, which no realist construction would be able to embrace within a single narrative…. Which is as colossally ambitious as and deserves comparison with those of Tolstoy, Balzac, Broch or Mann. Yet here, the narrator of the catholic 19th-century realist novel is pulled down from his celestial heights and swaddled in the fabric of the narrative tapestry. He does not know any more then we do and, indeed, perspective shifts ceaselessly as plots proliferate, tangle and loop back languorously and purposefully. And unlike many maximalist post-modern novels, they entangle without the cluttering effect often wrought by bricolage and the over-accumulation of device.”

Nádas, a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize, would publish 1000 page-long essays on the nature of melancholy, which one intelligent expositor declared to be “a delicate fusion, supplementing the high-modernist realism of Proust and Musil with an expressionist’s commitment to the distortions generated by strong feeling”. A Jewish Hungarian born in Budapest in the midst of World War, he lost both his mother and father (to suicide) as a teenager. The Soviet Tanks came the next year. His career and life were difficult. The Communist censorship apparatus went at him full force. Success only came late

Nádas certainly had a great deal to be melancholy about.

For my own part, I cannot help but feel a measure of melancholy about the fact that I will never be young enough to have two weeks to devote to devouring a complex 1150 page digressive novel of the wonders and horrors of the twentieth century. It is exceedingly difficult (at least for me personally) to imagine a future where swathes of young people have the time, discipline and sensibility to immerse themselves in that kind of literary experience. I am not sure that I could get my own undergrad students to plow through it even if we devoted an entire semester to a book of that scope and difficulty.

On the other hand, we have seen an explosion of interest in the equally dense (but shorter) novels of László Krasznahorkai since he received the Nobel Prize.

So who knows?

I do look forward to seeing what comes out of the flood of obituaries and encomiums that arrive every time one of the giants passes.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe - a heavyweight/hardline Russia hawk messenger who is trusted by both the Europeans and the Ukrainians -flew directly into Moscow for a high-stakes, tête-à-tête meeting with his counterpart, Russian FSB Director Aleksandr V. Bortnikov. The American military plane flew out of a NATO base in the Baltics (as if to make a point). Ratcliffe does not seem to have met with Putin personally - and Trump seems to have personally deconflicted a request to the Ukrainians to not shoot any drones or missiles at St. Petersburg or Moscow for two days. The official was a very serious diplomatic overture from Washington to Moscow. Deploying Ratcliffe rather than trusted Trump’s Russia envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner (who have yet to make a single visit to Kyiv - but that seems to be under negotiation) signaled that the administration intended to ratchet up the scale of its messaging.

The high visibility visit recalled the frenetic, direct visits of Western officials to Moscow in late 2021 and January 2022 in a last minute bid to avert the full-scale Russian invasion. The internet and analytical community buzzed with speculation over what, exactly, Ratcliffe was trying to explain. Or prevent. Was this an escalation of pressure on Moscow from Trump? Secret negotiations designed to bypass Kyiv and European capitals or a desperate effort to head off a crisis that the public yet knew nothing of? One prevailing theory was that Putin, his generals, and his intelligence chiefs were still not receiving accurate battlefield data- European and Ukrainian officials routinely warn that Putin’s inner circle filters intelligence to avoid losing access to him. That theory meant that Putin required a personal corrective directly from the CIA director.

Two days later, the semblance of what transpired is beginning to take shape, even if the core message remains opaque. According to widely reported consensus, Ratcliffe’s primary objective was to hand-deliver the U.S. intelligence community’s grim assessment of Moscow’s stalled grinding military campaign. To deliver a reality check on the actual trajectory of the war - if the Ukrainian drones exploding within earshot of the Kremlin had not already provided one.

Sending Ratcliffe was intended to reassure American allies, who, having been blindsided by diplomatic and military developments in recent months, remain understandably skittish. The trip was coordinated directly with Ukrainian counterparts, who seem to have been proffered serious assurances that nothing would be bargained away behind Kyiv’s back. Ratcliffe’s mandate was squarely aimed at probing the Russian positions while offering a gesture of deterrence. Indeed, much of the critical negotiation in this war has been conducted by intelligence chiefs; delegations led by the heads of Russian and Ukrainian services are widely understood to carry real authority from their respective capitals. In that way this has been a deeply personalistic and personality driven moment - from all sides. Still, as significant as this development is, I will not be holding my breath for it to alter Moscow’s fundamental calculations. The Kremlin still has zero intention of halting the war.