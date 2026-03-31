(Page from my daybook)

I spent several months in Iran as a very young man. I grew to deeply love the country and to despise the tyrannical regime subjugating it. It is not the place to go into how I spent my days and nights in Persia; suffice to say that I certainly cannot go back until the fall of the regime.

In my mid-twenties, I spent months attempting to imbibe a bit of Persian in Tehran. I intend to get it back up to the level of reading poetry this year. I still follow internal Iranian politics and support the opposition movement.

Anyways, my experiences in Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, and Isfahan taught me to deeply despise the regime—and I have been involved in the American debates for and against the JCPOA (which I opposed vehemently from the very start) over the last decade.

The internet is currently awash with Iran commentary and analysis -much of it deeply feckless, partisan, insipid, and amateurish. I do not wish to add anything - the number of experts on the region (real and newly minted) is immense enough -for the time being; however, I have spent the last three years banging the drum on the conflict between Iran and Ukraine….

The Russian war in Ukraine is in many ways the fault of the Obama administration; which chose to forgo imposing serious sanctions and costs on the Russians after the forced annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Obama people (STILL!) wanted a reset, and needed the Russians on the Iran deal—which they had no intention of scuppering to impose costs on Russia for violating (and de facto dismantling) the post-World War II taboo on the changing of state boundaries by force.

I also do not intend to return to the arguments over the correctness of the Trump administration policy. The WSJ’s great, sage and irreplaceable Walter Russel Mead had the most cogent analysis when he concluded that both sides of the debate had a point: “First, many Iran doves seriously underestimated the risks and costs of attempting to coexist with the regime. Second, many Iran hawks seriously underestimated the risks and costs of opposing Tehran’s drive for regional hegemony through military action. The result is a war that is more necessary than doves thought and harder to wage than hawks supposed.”

By the way -I cannot recommend Mead’s podcast with my old pal and editor Jeremy Stern, “What Really Matters,” highly enough -it is truly excellent.

Anyway - Ukraine has long been a core part of an international war being fought by the revisionist anti-democratic Axis against the free world. When the anti-Nato types invoke the “proxy war” arguments - they are not wrong - they merely do not understand who started that war. Or who should win it.

Many people throughout the West did not understand this fact until the start of the Israeli and American bombing campaign. Much of the Twitter left commentariat was aghast and shocked when Zelenskyy publicly voiced his support for the war against the Ayatollahs. They simply did not understand how he could be on “the wrong side” here. Perhaps it is our fault in the media for not making what should have been universally obvious -just a bit slightly more obvious.

The Iranians have spent the last three years firing Shahed drones at Ukrainian civilian housing and energy infrastructure.

I have personally been bombed by the Shaheds (and their Russian-produced and enhanced variants) in Odessa and Kyiv and all along the frontlines. I still look for cover every time I hear an American lawn mower.

My mother’s Israeli (Belarus-born) cousin was killed by a Hezbollah launched missile on Oct 7 (it had been provided by the Iranian regime). Some of my Arab friends have been bombed by Russian airplanes in Syria who were being guided by Iranian IRGC guys.

Much of the commentary on Ukrainian -Iranian relations weirdly negates speaking about the Iranians shooting an Ukrainian Airlines Jet out of the sky in 2020!

I wrote about the downing of flight 752 in the Spectator at the time. Incidentally, I knew one of the flight attendants who was killed on that flight from the days when I used to commute weekly between Paris and Kyiv before the start of the Russian full scale invasion.

Valeriia was a gentle and sweet girl. She was also far from the only lovely Ukrainian young woman to have her future ended unjustly by the Iranians.

The Ukrainians have now offered their services in helping break the Iranian naval blockade of the Hormuz Strait.

The countermeasures that the Ukrainians have engineered are now the cutting edge in anti-air defense systems - and are being clamored for by every Sheikh, King and Emir in the Arab Gulf. The Ukrainian Defense industry will be making a fortune, and four years after begging the world for air cover over Ukrainian skies- the Ukrainian army has more capacity to offer it to the world than does NATO.

The West is also not going to be able to tamp down Ukrainian attacks against Russian infrastructure (which increase energy prices for everyone) without also putting something else on the table first…. It turns out that the war in Iran has slightly increased the Ukrainian advantages instead of radically decreasing them as many commentators had first predicted.



Politico- ”Zelensky discussed the matter during his visit to the Gulf. Ukraine would share its know-how from breaking Russia’s naval blockade of Odesa in the Black Sea: The strategy would involve defense against air attacks, protection against sea mines, as well as coordinated operations by coastal artillery, the air force, and other units. Naval drones would play a decisive role.”

It is a remarkable irony of history that Ukraine is on its way to substituting the Russian state as a military power in the Middle East!

In recent days, President Zelenskyy has publicly refused to cease hammering the Russian oil industry and export infrastructure: “Ukraine received signals from some partners to reduce our retaliatory strikes on the Russian oil sector…. Only if Russia is ready to stop striking at Ukrainian energy, we will pause strikes on their energy infrastructure.”

The Ukrainians are serving the function of tying up Russian resources in Ukraine - thus reducing the amount of assistance that they might be able proffer their Iranian allies. Ukrainian attacks will continue and will continue to provide Kyiv leverage in negotiations with the Americans.