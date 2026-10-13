(My Daybook page 2022)

I am in the process of scanning and preparing some of my older daybook pages for publication as part of a selection of my war journals.

It is an exciting project and I am looking forward to my friends and colleagues having a chance to see some of my private diary entries and journals from high points during the war.

Promise…. Promise that I will write more about this collection of war diaries and drawings, paintings and collages in due time.

However, upon opening one I discovered a minor desecration and aesthetic miracle in one of my daybooks from 2022.

A flower that I had picked in Eastern Europe and pressed into the journal had turned out to have a rather malignant heart and spirit.

In fact- it was poisonous, and had begun decaying in the most bilious spirit….

(I shall mercifully spare you the more obvious and glib jokes about the flowering of Eastern European comrades…) The flower’s poisonous and rotten nature transposed itself upon the pages and it ate through half a dozen pages. It masticated the thick cardboard paper in both directions from the center of the daybook.

The effect turned out to be quite striking.



The 2026 Venice Biennial is coming to an end- and I will swing by to see it before it closes in a month. In that same daybook from 2022 -

I found some pages from the 2022 Biennial.

One of these was of me in front of a large statue of a tongue.

Some of my friends were quite happy to see an image of my tongue plucked from my mouth….