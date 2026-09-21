(Collage painting from my Daybook 2025)

New York City

Today, dear friends is Yom Kippur for us - le peuple israélite…. the day of atonement.

I do fast - but neglect to turn off my phone and computer.

I should admit that I have lived an irreverent, brash, intense, louche, and - yes, it is true- occasionally sinful life……

So: If I have hurt any of you this past year, and you are not a Russian soldier or officer rampaging and violating you way through Ukraine, please do forgive me.

If however you do meet that second requirement... I did indeed intend to hurt you.

Still, I should admit that I cannot stop being an irreverent bad boy even after services…

Tonight, I cavalierly informed some annoyingly officious Russians I was speaking with at the Manhattan Synagogue that I would not be unhappy if the Ukrainian armed forces annihilated Moscow in response for its crimes. I allowed however that St. Petersburg might be spared because of its historical beauty.

Which I do believe clearly indicates that I took the Rabbi’s sermon on genteel forgiveness seriously!

A Russian woman scowled at me and told me that I have a very “black and white view of things and that I am happy you are not in charge of anything.”

I informed her that the people in charge of these matters do not disagree with me.

In all seriousness- if I have insulted you and you also did not deserve it- please do forgive me!

(My daybook page 2024)

Speaking of Ukrainian vengeance-

Kyiv has delivered a devastating set of hits against Moscow Oil Refineries today. The Ukrainians used domestically produced long range weapon systems and launched them on the day of atonement against the Russian Oil infrastructure (the Kapotyna Moscow Refinery is located approximately 10 miles from the Kremlin. The Russians themselves have described the assault as “the largest drone attack on the Russian capital to date”. The Ukrainians can now hit basically any target they want inside of Russia without using Western made missile technology.

The successful Ukrainian attack came half a day after devastating Russian ballistic missile strikes knocked out Ukraine's last three major metallurgical plants. Ukraine lost around ninety percent of its domestic steel production in a single night. Both sides have switched their attack patterns toward knocking out the other side’s capacity to maintain a war time economy.

According to the Kyiv Post: “In early September, coordinated ballistic barrages disabled blast furnaces across three major plants, killing 17 metallurgical workers. Subsequent strikes have systematically targeted the damaged facilities to prevent repair efforts, including a dawn attack on Thursday, Sept. 17, when two Russian ballistic missiles struck the Zaporizhstal metallurgical complex in Zaporizhzhia, marking the fourth missile strike on that facility in five weeks.

Also - do forgive the comparatively low level of sarcasm- but I personally can’t wait for all the articles about the Russian parliamentary elections that we will be seeing over the next few days.

The Odessa ports have now been (totally) out of commission for two months now.

(Daybook Page from Odessa in 2024) - I went to the museum in the summer of 2024…. back when the port was still operational)