(My daybook page while riding a Ukrainian Train last year between Kyiv and Poland).

So, Comrades: Two days ago, just as the annual Yalta European Strategy conference was winding down in Kyiv, the Russians decided to probe the Western world with escalation. Their cynical target of choice was the European and American diplomatic delegations visiting the city. Men and women who were brave enough to face the content boring in order to visit Ukraine during wartime.

I was on Matt Gaetz’s show again yesterday to discuss the Russian targeting of trains full of Western journalists, diplomats, Prime Ministers, and former CIA Director David Petraeus (!) as they were leaving Ukrainian Businessman Viktor Pinchuk’s extravagant annual bash.

As I skipped the conference this year, I had an acute sense of FOMO and quipped to Gaetz: “I missed all the fun with the train bombing ——all of my friends got bombed and I didn’t!”

Gaetz could barely contain his smirk.

Here is the longer version of the debate, during which I engaged intensely with a pro-Russian journalist who was reciting absurd Kremlin propaganda talking points in a thoroughly cavalier manner. The debate quickly devolved into a swashbuckling knife fight. At one point upon being asked “how we are doing” I retorted to Gaetz “who are we comrade?”…. I was forced to disabuse my opponent of the ridiculous and false notion that Ukraine was the one deliberately targeting civilians. He was spouting so much nonsense that I hardly knew where to begin.

An advanced Russian combat drone slammed into an Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian state rail company) locomotive located roughly a mile and a half from the Polish-Ukrainian border. An insidious taunt and transparent probe by Moscow against NATO’s red lines. The guided drone was jet-propelled, part of an innovative new class of ornithopter war machines that have recently been deployed. This aerial strike against civilian rail infrastructure took place at the same time that a chartered train full of high-profile European and American delegates was leaving the country. Esteemed passengers on the night train from Kyiv included former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, and a panoply of European security officials, generals, and diplomats. Former CIA Director David Petraeus was traveling on a separate train. For the record -in my own personal conversations with Petraeus at that same conference, he demonstrated the practiced respectful manners that the American military drills into its flag officers.

To repeat this remarkable fact: a Russian drone attack took place a mile and a half away from the location of a former CIA Director!

The Free Press ran an essay on what transpired at the train station at Yahodyn.

The historian Niall Ferguson - a perennial conference fixture whom I befriended several years ago in Kyiv and who happens to be a fantastic and remarkably fun fellow- texted me from Poland: “I assume that they only intended to scare us. Only Boris and the other grandees who had their own security details even knew about what was happening before we arrived in Poland.”

Incidentally, I had caught up with Niall in London just days earlier at Simon Sebag Montefiore’s book publication party (more on that later this week), where he offered hysterically dry dating advice. I filled him in on my remarkably doomed, romantic, and intense ongoing love affair with a high profile and glamorous Kyrgyz artist.

“What would you do in this situation?” I pleaded, seeking wise (and historically informed) counsel from one of the great historians of the age.

Ferguson rightly pointed out that I enjoy living dangerously. He sagely suggested that I should “find yourself a nice Somali girl living under a fatwa.”

Anyway, the calculated Russian attack against the Ukrainian train took place several days after the arrival of the Trump administration peace envoys Messrs. Witkoff and Kushner from the Polish border. The novice diplomats, too, had been forced to take the diplomatic train over the Polish border. The Russians had bombed both of Kyiv’s international airports so that Witkoff and Kushner could not land directly in the Ukrainian capital after their diplomatic visit to Moscow. This had been their first trip to Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky directly, despite having already made eight or nine journeys to Moscow for direct bilateral negotiations with Putin.

Bombing the airports was an absolutely typical act of juvenile Putinist trolling: undeniably funny, brutal, vulgar and unmistakably signaling the depth of the Kremlin’s disdain for the American envoys and their totally hopeless assignment.

(My picture of New York Times Columnist Thomas Friedman arguing with Gogol Bordello singer and frontman Eugene Hütz! The WSJ’s Yaroslav Trofimov in the background)

As I (ruefully) mentioned on air during my Matt Gaetz show appearance, I had to skip this year’s YES Yalta Conference. I have attended eight times over the last eleven years and some of those trips were genuinely unforgettable.

A fond memory.

At the 2023 conference, I found myself facilitating a surreal meeting of the minds when I introduced New York Times columnist Thomas “six more months” Friedman to Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz.

The wild Kyiv native Hütz had emerged as a global ambassador for the Ukrainian cause after the start of the full-scale invasion. He was performing at the conference that year and I had not seen or spoken with him in nearly fifteen years. Not since the debauched nights of my misspent youth.

Nights spent dancing away the ill humors at the old Bulgarian Bar on Canal Street.

A twenty-year-old version of me can even be seen making a cameo dancing with my Polish-American college girlfriend in the grainy music video for Start Wearing Purple ….at the 40-second mark:

My New Yorker credits are totally impeccable.

Naturally, it was difficult to resist needling the officious Friedman.

I inquired what he had heard of the front line situation from his taxi driver on the ride into the city.

The gentleman took immediate and totally absurd offense to what was admittedly a blandly lame joke. Surely I could not have been the first to ask Thomas Friedman what he had learned on the taxi ride..... He began to furiously insist that he had never interviewed a taxi driver in his entire (ENTIRE) career and told me that I could and should publicly quote him on that! With the mood thoroughly soured, the teenage prankster in me lost the chance to ask the obvious follow-up: what would the Ukraine- Russia war look like in six months?

I quickly pivoted and introduced him to Hütz.

Hütz pointed at me and casually informed the New York Times columnist that I had been totally and utterly insufferable in my early twenties and that he was amazed to see me all these years later. Also -it was amazing that I’d amounted to anything at all!

The two immediately launched into a discussion on foreign policy.

So a modest proposal to the editors of the paper of record…

Thomas Friedman has been writing for the op-ed section for far too long-

why not replace him with a puckish Ukrainian-American bad boy?

If not me, then perhaps a practitioner of Gypsy Punk cabaret?