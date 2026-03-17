Me (left), Sean Penn and his third wife (actress Leila George) in Warsaw in early April 2022 and we were about to see some American intel officials agents for a pivotal scene in Superpower ….

Sean Penn has been garlanded with his third Oscar over the weekend.

Penn took Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the over the top/sadist Col. Steven Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another”. He plays Lockjaw with the requisite intensity…. To the extent that I care about who gets which awards, Penn surely deserves his third Oscar (Meryl Streep, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Ingrid Bergman have also won three).

It should be said however that “One Battle After Another” is a truly muddled and subpar film that had been graced with some excellent actors. As well as extremely competent cinematography.

In his review, my friend Curtis Yarvin (yes- I adore him as a friend and as a character- even if some people will unsubscribe reading that - I do disagree with some of his views - and he knows it- and anyway he just went around taking photos with Alex Soros last week!) referred to that preening ideological mess of a film as “may be the worst movie ever mad”.

“It is a grand, multifaceted masterpiece of badness. It is dramatically bad, morally bad, historically bad and even erotically bad. And to cram in all this badness, it is an hour too long. But you won’t be bored – it is even entertainingly bad. This film is so bad that most people will think it is good, and it will probably make a lot of money. Proving only that America is the kingdom of Cain. But we knew that.”

It is certainly a grandiloquent judgment - which I reproduce here for the simple reason that I have no interest in rendering my own.

Penn skipped the Oscar award ceremony and went to Ukraine instead.

I had the privilege of working as a producer on Superpower, Sean Penn’s documentary (2023) about Zelensky and the war, during the opening days of the full-scale invasion. The night before the war began - February 24, 2022 - I organized a crucial scene in which Penn had dinner and drinks with myself and three other journalists at the Kyiv Hyatt Hotel.

Watch our movie:

Though he has surely made mistakes of political judgment over the years (who amongst us has not?), Penn is an exceedingly serious person. He goes to extreme/complex places, attempts to understand them completely on the ground, and does so through emotional and spiritual antenna rather than ideological priors. He talks to people and feels what they say intensely and deeply.

As a mentor of mine once told me — “he’s by far the most impressive man of his generation in Hollywood.”

Spending time with Penn at the start of the war — serving as his interpreter with Ukrainian officials and generals — was one of the great adventures of my life. However, I do have both legal and moral impediments to saying too much about working on a serious film with a movie star. For the record he was very kind to me. I will say only that Penn is an extraordinarily intense fellow — as of course am I(!) — and that spending time with him is very much akin to being a Greek hero temporarily hobnobbing with Zeus.

What other movie star of his generation would choose to spend his victorious Oscar night with President Zelensky instead of on the red carpet?

He has done a tremendous amount for Ukraine.

For this he deserves our eternal gratitude and respect.

Bar scene in Warsaw with Sean Penn, and a bunch of American spooks in a cigar bar!