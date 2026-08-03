(Philosopher Curtis Yarvin boxing Ambassador John Herbst with Lev Polyakov as referee and my presiding as Emperor from the galleys. Image courtesy of Lev Polyakov)

Greetings to all from (my ancestral) Central Asia!

This dispatch comes to you live from a beach side yurt at the Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan.

Devoted readers will surely notice (and forgive) that I have been on a prolonged hiatus from writing here. I have spent the last month traveling and recuperating from the unrelenting intensity of the last five years of my life.

The covid lockdown, followed by a war and a divorce and familial turbulence will test the mettle of even the strongest man. For those of my readers who are unaware of this picaresque bit of my biography- I was born in Tashkent and lived in the Soviet Socialist Republic of Uzbekistan until the age of four. When the Berlin Wall collapsed it was time to leave. My family decamped to Moscow in order to wait for an American visa and permission to leave the Soviet Union.

Upon arriving in Kyrgyzstan, I found out that my own mother and aunt used to spend their summer vacations at the Issyk-Kul lake…!

My mother informed me that in the late sixties and early seventies she would travel to the lake from Uzbekistan while sitting on straw and bales of cotton packed into the back of an agricultural flatbed truck!

The Soviet Union had yet to discover the comforts of minivans and air-conditioned tour buses.

A tangent before we get to the main card: we have all been watching the spectacle of conservative American political pyromaniac Laura Loomer executing her about-face and riotous joining up with the Ukrainian cause. After years of channeling vulgar Kremlin propaganda, Loomer has defected to the side of light. She has apologized for falling for Russian propaganda. Apologizing is something that people in the public eye rarely do nowadays. Kudos to her.

Whatever one thinks of her and her motivations - her decision to make the trip to the besieged and continually bombarded city of Kharkiv -a mere 40 miles from the Russian border -is undeniably a remarkable display of legitimate courage. I am one of those who is exceedingly happy at this turn of events- even if she does remain a loose cannon and is using the engagement for her internal grappling with competitors on the conservative social media Right.

Some people continue to criticize her - her tweets about Muslims in Ukraine immediately reminded everyone how controversial she is even when defending common sense moderation. The Crimean Tatars- a core Ukrainian constituency in the fight against Russian imperialism- were forced to bite their lips for the greater good. Yet, traveling to Kharkiv as Loomer has done is no joke. It is an entirely and authentically dangerous thing to do and no one can offer her security guarantees in that besieged city. Loomer has also spent the last weeks pushing back against others on the online right against the Russian rhetoric about Ukrainian neo-Nazis—even meeting with the Azov guys and Azov’s founder Biletsky.

I would like to personally welcome Ms. Loomer to join the Judeo-Banderite clan!

Which brings us to the main event on the fight card—one I recently had the pleasure of organizing in Washington D.C. last month: Curtis Yarvin vs. John Herbst.

At the risk of losing a few subscribers, I must publicly confess to being a friend of the ever-scandalous Curtis Yarvin. Yes, indeed -the dark Neo-Reactionary necromancer guru of American monarchic technocratic feudalism is a man I care about. Even as we clash fiercely on matters of geopolitics, Curtis remains a brilliant, loyal, and thoroughly engaging fellow. He is a good friend, and he has bailed me out in a few difficult moments. He certainly often does say stuff simply to rile up liberals and progressives. Whom amongst us is not a provocatuer? Naturally, I have spent the last three years attempting to convert him to the righteousness of the Ukrainian cause. The campaign has included several of my own public sparring matches on Lev Polyakov’s Break the Rules podcast. It is also the place where I first met Yarvin during a debate- and for this too- I am grateful to Mon. Polyakov.

Likewise, I hold Ambassador John Herbst in tremendous esteem. As the American Ambassador to Ukraine, he was a pivotal figure in Kyiv during the 2024 Orange Revolution. He is a true titan of the old school, and he was unfailingly kind and supportive to me during my five years as a Non-Resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Herbst was also instrumental in making sure that I was not arrested and tortured in Minsk during the 2020 uprising in Belarus after strongman Lukashenka stole yet another election.

Herbst is a deeply well-read man with a thorough grasp of American political and diplomatic history- and one of the very few people operating now in D.C. who would even have heard of many of the reactionary European political thinkers that Yarvin has studied and mastered. When I look at Herbst and compare him to American elites a generation or two younger than him- it is entirely obvious to me that American leadership is in steep decline.

Organizing this theatrical and brash debate between the two men felt less like a run-of-the-mill D.C. policy panel and more like organizing an exquisite piece of gladiatorial combat. Watching Herbst and Yarvin grapple on the nature of the Russia-China-Iran axis, European hegemony, and the limits of American power is an education as well as an entertainment. This is a clash between two supreme expositors of their respective American worldviews. I highly recommend watching the whole debate.

While both men emerge broadly from the American Right, they could not be more wildly divergent in their worldviews, ideological predispositions, and historical acumen. Both are sons of the American diplomatic apparatus - Yarvin’s father was himself a State Department man before his son set out to architect its absolute dissolution.

Herbst vigorously defends the worldview of a sober, traditional American Atlanticism and the need for prudent strategic intervention and management of the American-European- Anglo alliance. Detractors of this world view flippantly dismiss this sober establishmentarianism as a form of “retrograde boomerism”. Other critics lump this approach in with the Neo- Conservative or realist traditions. It manifestly is neither.

Yarvin argued from his isolationist, anti-interventionist position. His is the extreme variant of the view that America has no legitimate interests in Europe outside of the English Channel. The two men sparred over the furthest reaches of U.S. security boundaries and the implications of Yarvin’s worldview that Europe apriori has no right to the American defense umbrella- and never did. Yarvin sees justifications of the European -American alliances as being fundamentally antiquated and rooted in early Twentieth century Anglo-American imperialism. Herbst explains to At one point in the exchange, Herbst actually calls Yarvin out for “giving away the game if [you] don’t think that Hitler was a serious threat to American national security.” He also posits that Yarvin is simply a highly intelligent man who has not thought through these issues very carefully. “You are a very smart man but do not know much about Russia or Ukraine” he continued.

Much gratitude to my stalwart friend Lev Polyakov for making this happen and for his rigorous work in animating the debate. Wether you are an isolationist, monarchist, liberal, post- Soviet nationalist or conservative security type - do enjoy this bout comrades!