The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Ser Traven
Aug 3

So, did Yarvin answer whether he considers Hitler to have been a threat to U.S., or otherwise a legitimate reason for U.S. to have joined the War (even if Hitler hadn't declared war on us first to support ally Imperial Japan)?

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