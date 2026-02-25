The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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pete gee
Feb 25

Outstanding stuff. A true patriot.

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1 reply by Vladislav Davidzon
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Mick
Feb 25

It's embarrising for me, a U.S. citizen, to see how our government has abandoned Ukraine. They've failed in standing up to Russian aggressian which is in violation of the Budapest Memorandum. In my opimion, our government has decided to side with the bad guys.

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1 reply by Vladislav Davidzon
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