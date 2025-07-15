As long time readers of my work will know, I am deeply passionate about Odessa. The fabled Ukrainian port town is my adopted Ukrainian hometown. As well as a historical and literary obsession of mine. It is also a city to which my family has a deep historical connection. I attempt to spend as much time in the city as possible… especially during the war (I also spent ten summers in town before the start of the full-scale invasion).

A decade ago, I co-founded and edited The Odessa Review—a highbrow but unfussy literary and artistic journal of ideas. I should admit that it takes an absolutely incurable romantic to write his first book in the form of a loving epistle to an incurably romantic city. But that is exactly what your humble correspondent did with my 2021 essay collection “From Odessa With Love.” In retrospect, it should now also be read as a history of the run-up to the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine.

My proudest connection to the city is that its official anthem “Odessa, Odessa” was written by my composer uncle (great-great-great uncle) Isaak Dunayevsky for his light operetta "The White Acacia.” The lovely melody of the aria is still played every hour from city hall and whenever a train arrives at the central train station.

“I sing of thee, my Odessa!/I see everywhere your clear dawns, Odessa!/Your sky and your sea is always with me, Odessa! You are always in my heart, you are with me everywhere, Odessa, my native city!”

A tangent: Quixotically, I still continue to insist on writing ‘Odessa’ in the old style for linguistic and historical reasons. The association of “Odesa” as the Ukrainian spelling and “Odessa” as the Russian spelling is for me merely an unhistorical convention. Odessa is a Ukrainian city (and always shall be) but the toponym is derived from a Greek work. With the pronunciation of the city name with only a single ‘s’ being radically incorrect in many languages. We do not say “Moskva” in English either. Though I do understand full well that this is an emotional issue and thus is not an argument that I am at all likely to win by deploying dry logic in wartime.

Anyway, it is always a singular pleasure to read the best possible writer about a particular issue that one cares deeply about. Especially when both the writer and subject are friends that you care deeply about. My old friend Tom de Waal, who is one of our great experts on the politics of the Caucuses, has written a vibrant and deeply textured essay on the Odessa Philharmonic for the Financial Times Weekend Magazine.

The essay is simply terrific! Tom has done great service to the material, especially explaining the role of its long-standing and deeply colorful American conductor, Hobart Earle. It’s worth mentioning that the de Waal family (via the Ephrussi branch) have a deep history with the city. Tom’s brother also wrote about Odessa in his renowned memoir The Hare with the Amber Eyes.

The Financial Times essay is a gracious and important piece—in the spirit of both my friends Thomas and Hobart. Like most of the city, I have been a great admirer of the Odessa Philharmonic’s conductor for more than a decade. Hobart is the very embodiment of the cosmopolitan spirit and self aware elegance of the city. He is a beloved figure in the city. When he and I walk through the Odessa streets together - everyday Odessans will stop him to chat or ask for an autograph. Which he always obliges with the utmost courtesy. One would really have to return to the time of Leonard Bernstein (who was one of Hobart’s mentors and teachers!) to see a similar scene in a Western capital. Hobart is a remarkable figure who kept the orchestra together in one piece in the face of post-Soviet kleptocracy, cultural collapse and simple poverty. The job of keeping the orchestra afloat and together is not an enviable one. That Earle has been able to do so is a remarkable testament to his (very Ukrainian) resilience, singleminded focus and (very American) gumption.

Since 2022, he has had to replicate the labors of three decades after the orchestra was scattered to the proverbial winds in 2022. The Venetian Gothic revival style Philharmonic concert hall was damaged when Russian missiles fell in the street outside of it.

“Piles of broken glass, dust and rubble had settled in front of the hall. The grand five-metre oak entrance doors, robust enough to survive the second world war, had been blown off their hinges. Old stained-glass windows were fractured. Modern doors had been pulverised.”

It is a terrible role for any conductor or orchestra head to find himself in. A role that no American or European concertmaster has (blessedly) found themselves in for many decades. Hobart has also been caught up in the internecine and divisive politics of decolonization, de-Sovietization and de-Russification that has divided Kyiv and (ever independent) Odessa.

“Earle has become a musical ambassador for Odesa and Ukraine, giving concerts and lectures abroad. In September 2022, the orchestra travelled to play at the Berlin Philharmonie, at the invitation of Winrich Hopp, artistic director of the Musikfest, Berlin. They played “Childhood” by Myroslav Skoryk, an elegy by Lysenko and the Third Piano Concerto of the Crimean Tatar composer Alemdar Karamanov — a Ukrainian repertoire that is little known outside the country. Yet despite the patriotism of his programming, Earle has not been afraid to take the side of Odesa in a bitter dispute with Kyiv. In July 2024, a government decree ordered Odesa to “decolonise” itself by giving new Ukrainian names to streets and taking down monuments of Russian-language cultural figures associated with the city. Those slated for removal included the 1889 statue of Alexander Pushkin, paid for by subscription by the citizens of Odesa, and a more recent statue of the Jewish writer Isaac Babel.

Earle joined dozens of cultural figures, intellectuals and members of the Odesan diaspora in signing a petition to Unesco calling for consultation and a halt to the campaign until the war was over. “The ethnic make-up and cultural history of Odesa is so diverse,” he said. “I think that’s a wonderful addition to modern-day Ukrainian statehood, having this very international cosmopolitan port city be a focal point of the country’s history.”

My long form (well- exceedingly LONG form to be totally honest) interview with Earle appeared in the very first print issue of the Odessa Review, and it can be read here.

Here is a lovely rendition of my ancestor’s Waltz (Vienna meets Soviet chic?) in the Odessa Philharmonic:

Incidentally, a decade ago I also wrote a short report for the Atlantic Council on the systematic threats that were then faced by all institutions of Ukrainian high culture:

“The collapse of the Soviet Union wrought catastrophic effects on cultural and performing arts institutions, whose work requires the mobilization of significant resources” I wrote “A command economy was fairly apt at distributing costs and mobilizing economies of scale; during Soviet times, provincial orchestras could call on their colleagues in Moscow and receive precious sheet music free of charge. Needless to say, there is no one in Moscow who will do that today. Other Ukrainian orchestras will only waive the customarily hefty photocopy fees in exchange for notes they need themselves.”

Odessa is and has always been the model for cosmopolitan and tolerant coexistence in Europe (and represents a model for civic nationalism and minority rights oriented coexistence within the Ukrainian polity). The city has been a generous and generative (as well as good natured) muse for generations of remarkable artists and writers and thinkers and poets. She is a muse for so many outsider romantics who are drawn to it or have made a life on her elegant Italianate streets - which is something that binds me and my friends Tom and Hobart together! Hobart is a unifying and symbolic figurehead for the city: part outsider, part insider and practical visionary who has kept high art cultural heartbeat of the city alive in the most terrifying circumstances. That an American- Venezuelan born, educated in America and in Europe - has chosen to make Odessa both his home and life project - is a testament to its remarkable patrimony and cultural grandeur.

Bravo Maestro!