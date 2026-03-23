(Page from my daybook archives..)



The Ukrainians are quickly attaining parity in the total number of drones being launched toward the enemy over the (international) border.

The Ukrainian army has reportedly launched a salvo of more than 280 drones towards various Russian targets overnight. Making this “one of Kyiv's largest barrages since the start of the war” according to Russian state media reporting over the weekend.

With the difference being that the Russians make a point of targeting civilian infrastructure while the Ukrainians target Russian military, oil refineries, energy infrastructure and military industrial capacity.

Ukrainian President (and honorary Jewish Hetman) Volodymyr Zelenskyy - I myself never understood why the Ukrainian Presidential Administration had standardized that particular transliteration of his name (!) - has expressed the Ukrainian state’s desire to play a central role in restoring shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ukrainian capacity in counter-drone warfare can only be matched by that of the Russian army. The Ukrainians are now openly assisting at least five Middle Eastern states in the Gulf region in countering Iranian drone barrages of the kind we have all grown accustomed to in Kyiv, Kherson and Odessa. My sources inform me that numerous other parties in the region have sought more discreet assistance. The Ukrainians will rightly ask for anti- missile tech in exchange for the expertise.

At dinner with academic friends in New York City tonight, I admitted that I still instinctively look for cover whenever I hear the sound of a lawn mower (which is what the old Shahed models sound like). Last week I attended the excellent Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival 2026: Mosaics in New York City with a close Ukrainian-American friend. He had also spent time under Russian bombing. We mutually agreed to leave after the intermission - we did not want to hear a piece of contemporary Ukrainian music that featured the sounds of explosions and incoming missiles. We had both simply heard enough of that in Ukraine - and did not want to hear it again in New York.

The composer, incidentally, had forbidden his work to be performed in Ukraine before the end of the war.

The Ukrainians have gotten exceedingly good at smashing up Russian oil terminals:

PBS has reported that “Zelenskyy has previously said he hoped to provide expertise to Arab Gulf countries targeted by Iranian Shahed drones, versions of which are heavily used by Moscow's invading forces, in exchange for advanced air defense missiles that Ukraine needs to counter devastating Russian aerial attacks. Kyiv fears it will get fewer of the sophisticated missiles it needs to fend off the Russian strikes as the Iran war burns through stockpiles.”

The last several weeks have seen tremendous numbers of pieces published on Ukrainian drone warfare all around the world….. Many seem to have caught up with the fact that the Ukrainians have gone on a counter offensive ever since Elon Musk decided to flip the switch on Russian forces’ usage of the Starlink internet capacity in early February.

To their credit - Politico got the message by Feb 25… “A decision earlier this month by SpaceX to shut down access to Starlink satellite-internet terminals caused immediate chaos among Russian forces who had become increasingly reliant upon the Elon Musk-owned company’s technology to sustain their occupation of Ukraine, according to radio transmissions intercepted by a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit”….



I have been looking through my archives lately - and thinking about the literary pieces and reviews that I wrote in my mid to late twenties.

I have often written about the work of my poet friend Nada Gordon:

Searching through my archives I came across an old issue of Rain Taxi Review of Books, from 2011…. That august periodical is now edited by the delightful Eric Lorberer.

Anyway I adore Nada Gordon as both a poet and a friend- and our friendship was forged partly by my having written about her over the years.

I got my start as a writer as a book critic. That is writing as a pure book reviewer back when one could still enter the profession in that manner!

The Rain Taxi Review of Books, for which I wrote a half a dozen pieces in my twenties, is now a solid institutional little magazine of the old school….

It is “a little bit samizdat, a little bit grassroots” according to Lorberer.

This is my review of Gordon’s 6th book “Scented Rushes”:



Scented Rushes, Nada Gordon's sixth book, gives fair warning of its intent to re-ink the surrealist cartography of the path to the Red Queen's court with its title poem/epigram, a denuded version of Alice's soliloquy while reaching for a shimmering mirage patch in the prologue of Through The Looking Glass. To claim sweet and feisty Alice as one's punky prodigal stepmother is par for the course, but to sand and polish the text down to its lascivious essentials and grasping prevarications ("The prettiest are always further!" she said / at last with a sigh at the obstinacy of the rushes / in growing so far off. Flushed cheeks and dripping // hair and hands") is to declare most forcefully that this rabbit hole, dear friends, will be so much sexier and loopier then the last. One organizing principle, honorable sin, and underlying weakness of Language Poetry has always been it's gluttonous consumption of and reveling in words on the purely sonic level. This was the formalist's critical riposte, the structuralist answer to the existentialist fallacy of the individuated and delineated historical subject in philosophy, as well as to the recognizably sonorous melody of authorial voice in poetry.

Gordon's work certainly follows the orthodox rites of her de-nomination. From the repetitive particularity of the bowing liminal flourish to the verb's descriptive velocity accelerated into actionism, the unexpected turn of phrase dispensing with rapacious turns of direction, the gaping hole lacuna in the place of the narrator, a predilection to anchor the line with a ponderous or abstruse word, and finally the Chthonic tendency toward uneven internal rhymes, she deploys the movement's entire conceptual tool kit.

Yet, the style is the thing. What differentiates Gordon's oeuvre from the rest of her Language school cohort has always been a sort of inimitable brute vivaciousness, a sprightly cadenced luster spilling over into lugubriousness. Unlike so much writing produced by her peers, her work is eminently readable. It transcends the theoretical armature and arid strictures of the form by dint of charm and finishes the race with a buoyant perspicuity. Reading her bears a sense of relief that is borne along by her technical ingenuity in toggling and switching between multiple registers, whole spectrums of feel-ing. Most good poets contain multitudes, this one contains hoards. Witness the disorienting effect wrought by a whimsical line like "I have a neural spatter of dayglo prurience" followed by the ordinary/languid/deflationary /odd/sinister

"The train fills with Jews." The romantic delicacy of a line such as "I was and always belong to you, my lyre," can be counterpoised against the poised élan of "Only sheen gives ardor to a croon in this twinkly holomorph," and that to the loose grab-bag elucidations of "Stunned daffy energy / morphosing on the lipid / pleasure of revolution / in tartan tights. I love... “ When her cannon’s vector is set to maximalist barrage we get bombarded by masterpieces like “I am truly chiaroscuro glottal mucus slippage,” or “The environment does bukkake on me.“ Cleared of line breaks, her lines might be rendered back into originating quirky epigrams.

Writing about these poems engenders the fatal temptation to launch into profligate flights of description, to speak of their grandiloquent, effervescent, baroque rigging, their fleshy ontic voluptuousness reaching for any living manifestation of enunciation-like Alice reaching for those thrushes. These capricious ecstasies are Scented



What differentiates Gordon's oeuvre from the rest of her Language school cohort has always been a sort of inimitable brute vivaciousness... only adumbrated by the recurring technique of the screeching halt about-face. It is as if while rushing through the monstrous lights and gargantuan electrified boulevards of Tokyo (a city where arcane classicism is intertwined with outre modernity in extremity, and not uncoincidentally, where Gordon spent a decade, which she references continuously with lines like "I've come to be obsessed with ONIGIRI!"), we veer off suddenly into an unadorned dark alley where we meet a bland "timid crust of need on the surface of false order," a dead end and a dull barrier to emotional accessibility. This sudden dimming of the neon lights is the key to the deep core of sadness in Scented Rushes.

Looming like a juggernaut over everything here is the very publicly chronicled collapse of her marriage with fellow Language poet and Flarf collective member Gary Sullivan-a continuation of the intensely lyrical refusal of private/public cleaving that has characterized Gordon's work. A decade after co-publishing one of the most thrilling and seductive literary correspondences in the English language, Swoon (Granary Books, 2001) she writes of the "The Scars that swoon beneath the beauty of marriage." This book is the first in five not effusively dedicated to Sullivan but to "my imaginary friend." This jarring shock of events seems to have spawned an evolution of her work away from the contorted set-piece acrobatics and histrionic comedy by committee of the Flarfists, a facet of her writerly persona brought to the forefront in Folly (Roof Books, 2007), towards something less stilted and performative—a re-turn, perhaps, to the more nuanced word choices, diction, and leavened enjambment of Are Not Our Lowing Heifers Sleeker Than Night Swollen Mushrooms? (Spuyten Duyvil, 2001).

Finally, in Scented Rushes surrealist collage illustrations of animal heads on top of Renaissance babes and cupids signal that there will be no conclusion to the lyrical Georgian dress up-romanticism, even in its wired-up cybernetic postmodern guise, is not a task for futurists. The best that can be said of this supremely manic, frustrating, and boundlessly talented book is that anything made of its constituent parts would have been a complete mess in the hands of a poet with less grace.