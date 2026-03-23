The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Nick Willard's avatar
Nick Willard
7d

Received this in my e-mails. Though you'd might be interested in case they didn't get your approval beforehand: https://www.coursera.org/learn/holodomor?utm_medium=email&utm_source=other&utm_campaign=partner.146.opencourse.targetedmessages.marketing~partner.146.W-UHOhSTSiaaA1d--UUapg

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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
7d

That's quite a review, Vlad.

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