The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon

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Sina Khani's avatar
Sina Khani
Aug 21, 2025

Davidzon beautifully connects Ukraine’s current struggle for independence with personal and literary testimony. I didn't know history can feel so… human.

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1 reply by Vladislav Davidzon
Ruth Spetter's avatar
Ruth Spetter
Aug 21, 2025

She is lovely indeed

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