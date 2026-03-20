(Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, conducts service at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 2018. (AP

Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret, a titan of Ukrainian church and political history, has passed away at the age of 97. The existence of a truly independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church free from what Ukrainian patriots would describe as almost a thousand years of Russian domination, a history stretching back to the Baptism of Rus’ in Kyiv in 988 A.D. is very much his legacy.

Passed over for the position of Moscow Patriarch in 1992, Filaret pivoted and became the central figure in the struggle for Ukrainian autocephaly and national identity, ultimately freeing the Ukrainian church from centuries of subordination to Moscow and securing its independence. I wrote about the Ukrainian church schism with the Russians and Costantinople in 2018:

(yes indeed... your humble correspondent is not merely a Jewish-artist -weirdo aesthete - playboy- he also dabbles in church theology!)

“The theological pretext for the split was based on unwinding a 1686 decision that allowed Moscow ordination rights over clergy in the Ukrainian church, which thus became subordinated to the Moscow patriarchate. That decision had, in effect, created a pair of competing Orthodox churches on Ukrainian territory.

The outcome of the Synod’s decision in Minsk was essentially to codify the most important schism in Eastern Christianity in almost a millennium since representatives of the Roman Pope Leo IX arrived in Constantinople to place a bull of excommunication on the altar of the church of Hagia Sophia in 1054. The Russian church, which has close links to the Kremlin and is widely seen as actively supporting the political objectives of the Russian state, will now no longer be in communion with Constantinople.

The church schism is the latest in a series of volatile cleavages as Ukraine moves to separate itself from the Russian sphere of influence, a process that has in turn only intensified Russian aggression against the Ukrainian state.

Elements of the Russian church - and many of its priests- took a clearly anti-Ukrainian position in early 2014. I often like to joke about the competition between the Russian backed church and the Ukrainian independent church as a kind of market division with the Russians retaining all the best church real estate in Kyiv.

When Ukraine first became an independent state in the early 1990s, Filaret would become a leading driver in establishing the Kyiv Patriarchate as independent theological structure. Thus building the foundations for the later creation of a single church independent of Russian domination. He will doubtless be remembered as an important — if complex and not unflawed — figure in the history of the Ukrainian national independence movement. I recall that even atheists, Jews, and Muslims in Ukraine were declaring themselves on social media at the time: “Jewish, but of the Kyiv Patriarchate,” “Muslim — Kyiv Patriarchate,” and so on.

I only spoke to him once in person very briefly - we sat next to each other at the 2016 Babyn Yar massacre commemorations taking place in the Ukrainian parliament. He was austere and grand in person.

A year after the new church was founded, he became embroiled in internal church conflict with his successor as Metropolitan of the OCU, Epiphanius I, over the particulars of the unification process, eventually breaking from that understanding and declaring himself Metropolitan. Whether it was pride or an incapacity to let go is for the church historians to explain. No matter. As one church commentator observed: “He became the leading voice calling for autocephaly and initiated the extremely important process of translating liturgical texts into Ukrainian, restoring the church’s national identity.”

(Cheburahska and his friend Gena)

I am deeply grateful for the New York Times discovering the fact that Cheburashka was Jewish. This is a deeply important development comrades.

The Russians are also (quite) predictably making culture war over that beloved avatar of all our Soviet and Post-Soviet childhood(s). Go read Alex Nazaryan - a very good writer - on Cheburashka in the NYTimes:

“He might be a monkey, or maybe a bear. It never really mattered to the generations of Soviet children who embraced Cheburashka, a taxonomically ambiguous cartoon character with enormous ears and a gentle disposition.In a culture that relentlessly hammered home grandiose themes like patriotism, socialism or war, the four short Cheburashka stop-motion animated films, the first of which appeared in 1969, were an oasis of innocent delight. The titular hero and his best friend, a pipe-smoking crocodile named Gena, engaged in benevolent adventures. After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Cheburashka was one of the bygone era’s few symbols that people found worth preserving.”

The piece explores the culture war appropriation of Cheburashka :

“The dispute began several weeks before the movie opened, when Andrei M. Makarov, a member of Russia’s lower parliamentary chamber, the Duma, said he believed Cheburashka to be Jewish. He reached that conclusion — which he aired during a budget hearing that dealt partly with toys — because in the 1969 cartoon, Cheburashka is discovered in a crate of oranges, which the Soviet Union for a time imported from Israel. Mr. Makarov may have been joking. But a familiar brand of Russian anti-Semitism also seemed to be at work.

It describes the wicked anti-Cheburashka campaign being waged by the Russian fascist philosopher and all-around lunatic “Eurasianist” Alexander Dugin. If ever there were a straightforward case of a peddler of unabashed malignancy and evil attacking something innocent and pure, this is incontrovertibly that instance. Do you believe in good and evil, dear reader?

For my own part, I first realized that Cheburashka was the very epitome of excellence when I saw cute Japanese hipster girls wearing t shirts emblazoned with his visage on the Tokyo subway.

Have at it Cheburashka!

Feel free to all in Ukrainian drone air support strikes if need be… !

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The Russians are returning to the Venice Biennale in 2026.

The Russians are returning to the Venice Biennale in 2026.

This is of course a total and unambiguous shande.

The Venice Biennale is thus set to become the latest battleground in the Russian war against Ukraine this year. The Russian pavilion had been cancelled since the spring of 2022 in response to Putin’s full-scale invasion. That decision had seemed to have had near universal support.

However, the new Italian Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco is intent on bringing the Russians back in from the cultural cold (sorry…. I could not resist, comrades). The Italian minister of culture is deeply set against the Russian participation but also seems unable to bypass the Biennale’s bylaws. Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro has announced that direct Russian propaganda will not be tolerated in the Arsenale - making the spurious case that Venice must remain a “forum for dialogue” and that “the Russian people are not the Russian state.” The Russian pavilion has announced a safe program of folklore and music, as well as a lengthy program devoted to the work of the Orthodox priest and philosopher Pavel Florensky, who was executed during the Great Terror in 1937.

The decision has caused tremendous -and entirely correct - international backlash and criticism. At least twenty-two nations have signed up for a boycott and the European Union has already threatened to withdraw at least a portion of its funding.

I myself have signed one of the petitions of artists and intellectuals calling on the Italian government to prevent this travesty, as Ukrainian artists are being killed at the front lines by Russian drones and snipers.

“The European Commission will terminate or suspend funding to ​Venice’s Biennale art exhibition if ‌organisers proceed with plans to allow Russia to reopen its pavilion at this ​year’s edition” reaffirmed the EU ​Commission spokesperson on Thursday.

Even more insane is the fact that the Russian pavilion is set to feature a group exhibition that is organized by Smart Art, an art company that was co-founded by Ekaterina Vinokurova (the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov) and her friend Anastasia Karneeva (the daughter of a former high ranking KGB/FSB official). Not only is the pavilion making its return - it is doing so in style with curatorial work of the comely daughters of Russian regime Chekists!

The Sunday Times had a proper headline to describe the situation: “Daughters of Putin’s henchmen lead Russia’s return to Venice Biennale”

Rest assured that I will be writing about this issue a great deal in the near future…