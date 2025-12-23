The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon
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A Poem.
Page from my daybook.
Mar 27
•
Vladislav Davidzon
The Ukrainian Drone War/Poetry From The Archive
The Ukrainians have gone on the counter attack..... My poetry criticism from my archives
Mar 23
•
Vladislav Davidzon
12
12
2
Ukrainian Patriarch Dies. Cheburashka Vs. Dugin! Russian Pavillion Back in Venice
(Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, conducts service at St.
Mar 20
•
Vladislav Davidzon
7
7
Sean Penn Wins His Third Oscar (For The Wrong Film)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” - I worked with Penn on his Zelensky film
Mar 17
•
Vladislav Davidzon
3
2
February 2026
Mystical Jewish Artificial Intelligence Lives!
I wrote about the question of AI and Jewish Mysticism.
Feb 27
•
Vladislav Davidzon
7
2
The Fourth Anniversary Of The Russian Full Scale Invasion
My Kyiv Dispatch February 24, 2022. Some thoughts
Published on The Fantastical Daybook of Vladislav Davidzon
•
Feb 26
The Fourth Anniversary Of The Russian Full Scale Invasion
My Kyiv Dispatch February 24, 2022. Some thoughts
Feb 25
•
Vladislav Davidzon
24
7
11
New York City Diary (Feb 2026)
The Metropolitan Opera needs Cash. Ukrainian curator Alisa Lozhkina comes to town. Yiddish Klezmer Freak off!
Feb 23
•
Vladislav Davidzon
14
15
5
Ephemera/"Why Did They Kill Pushkin?"
Daybook Pages, Ephemera and music in New York City
Feb 20
•
Vladislav Davidzon
3
1
3
January 2026
Ukraine War Talks in Abu Dhabi/American Art Critic Barry Schwabsky
Talks on Ukraine have modest traction. My art critic friend Barry Schwabsky!
Jan 26
•
Vladislav Davidzon
12
2
1
JD Vance Intervenes In My Debate With Ice Cream Tweet to RFK!
2026 is getting off to a surreal start...... Turns out Vice President Vance has opinions on my live streams.
Jan 14
•
Vladislav Davidzon
5
1
2
December 2025
A Nigun Melody And Memory
Remembering my mentor the violinist Nina Beilina.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Vladislav Davidzon
12
4
4
© 2026 Vladislav Davidzon
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